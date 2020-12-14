Eskom: System still constrained but no risk of load shedding yet

Load shedding was, however, called off on Sunday as enough emergency generation reserves were recovered.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday said the system was still constrained but there was no risk of load shedding so far.

Last week, the utility had to implement rolling blackouts due to a number of breakdowns.

On Monday morning, the electricity grid looks much better but spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said users must still reduce their consumption.

“We have just over 8,200 megawatts of capacity out on planned maintenance. Eskom teams are doing the best they can to get these machines back in service. We urge people to continue reducing their usage of electricity and we thank the people of South Africa.”

