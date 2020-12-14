EC Premier Mabuyane awaits feedback from national govt on closing beaches

This forms part of the province's safety plan for the holiday period.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is waiting for feedback from national government over a decision to close beaches and recreational parks during the festive season.

This forms part of the province's safety plan for the holiday period.

READ MORE: Mabuyane closes all beaches in province during festive season

The decision follows a meeting with the mayors of the coastal municipalities and cities.

Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said: “We are hoping that once the decision is taken after our engagement with national government, we will announce the effect of this decision and we're optimistic that our people will comply with this.”

He said they were also looking at measures relating to funerals: “We are also looking at other issues we identified relating to the spread of infections including preparations to funerals leading up to the day of the funeral.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.