Diko, Masuku to be subjected to pre-hearings today over PPE 'fraud'

The pair were charged two weeks ago and Masuku has made those charges public.

JOHANNESBURG - Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku will on Monday be subjected to a pre-hearing as the African National Congress (ANC) in the province puts them through a disciplinary process.

He is accused of bringing the ANC into disrepute and failing to provide oversight while he was the province's Health MEC.

At the centre of those allegations is the controversial health contract awarded to Diko's husband from a department Masuku by led.

Masuku was fired after the Specialised Investigative Unit made findings against him and called for administrative action.

ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise said: “Beyond this one, there is nothing more we can do as the ANC.”

