DBE still concerned about credibility of matric exams due to leaked papers

Organisations including AfriForum and the South African Democratic Teachers Union took the department to court to challenge the decision to stage a national re-write of the two papers.

JOHANNESBURG - Matrics won't have to stress about rewriting their Maths and Science papers but there are still concerns about the quality of the final results of the 2020 national senior exams.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled that the Department of Basic Education's decision to order the rewrite was unlawful and irregular.

For 12 years, pupils go through basic education training to ultimately obtain a matric certificate.

That paper is meant to open doors for young people; for some, its employment while for others its higher education and training.

Now the department fears that matrics this year may not be able to enjoy those benefits.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “CEM will, however, still pursue the matter seeing that the court did not deal with the crux of the matter, which is the credibility, integrity and fairness of the 2020 National Senior Certificate examinations.”

An investigation by the Hawks is continuing and some arrests have been made.

