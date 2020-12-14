CSA interim board suspends acting CEO Kugandrie Govender

Her hearing will take place on 28 January 2021, when Govender will be allowed to answer the charges which have been brought against her.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa’s interim board has suspended the body's acting chief executive officer, Kugandrie Govender.

The news was confirmed on Monday with a CSA notice of suspension and a disciplinary hearing that relates to allegations of misconduct by Govender while in the position as chief commercial officer of CSA and while acting as CEO.

Her hearing will take place on 28 January 2021, when Govender will be allowed to answer the charges which have been brought against her. In the meantime, she will continue to receive full pay until the matter is decided.

The charges brought against Govender relate to:

(i) the role she played in the revocation of media accreditation of certain journalists in December 2019;

(ii) various breaches of the provisions of the Companies Act as a prescribed officer of CSA; and

(iii) the role which she played in the dismissal of Clive Eksteen, which CSA has now acknowledged (in terms of a settlement agreement with Eksteen) was an unfair dismissal.

The interim board adds in a statement that, “in ensuring that CSA remains fully functional during this time, the Interim Board has arranged for the appointment of a capable person from an auditing firm to stand in the breach until early January 2021.

The executive management team is being led by CSA Chief Financial Officer, Pholetsi Moseki, with immediate effect. He has agreed to take on this short-term role and we look forward to working with him. The Chair of the IB also addressed CSA staff this afternoon to allay any concerns they may have and to ensure them all of the IB’s support.”

