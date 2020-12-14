Celebrity deaths from coronavirus

US boy band member Chris Trousdale, former Dream Street star, died in June aged 34.

PARIS – These are the celebrities who died this year after contracting COVID-19:

YOUTH AND FASHION

US boy band member Chris Trousdale, former Dream Street star, died in June aged 34.

Japanese fashion pioneer Kenzo Takada died in Paris in October at 81.

SHOWBIZ

Charley Pride, the first black superstar of country music, died in Dallas on December 12, aged 86.

Controversial film director Kim Ki-duk, the enfant terrible of Korean cinema, died the previous day aged 59.

Bronx rapper Fred the Godson died aged 35 in April.

British rapper Ty, 47, died in May.

Also in May, Roy Horn, of Las Vegas magic legends Siegfried and Roy, died aged 75.

Dave Greenfield of British punk band The Stranglers died in May at 71.

JAZZ MEN

US saxophonist Lee Konitz died on April 17 aged 92.

US pianist Ellis Marsalis -- the father of trumpeter Wynton Marsalis -- died on April 1 aged 85.

Sax star Manu Dibango of Cameroon, 86, died March 2.

LITERATURE AND LEADERS

Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing died on December 2 aged 94.

Exiled Chilean writer Luis Sepulveda, 70, died on April 16.

US playwright Terrence McNally of "Kiss of the Spider Woman" fame died at 81 March 2.

Former Republic of Congo president Jacques Joaquim Yhombi Opango died on March 30 at 81.

Indigenous leader and Amazon defender Paulinho Paiakan died aged 65 in June.

BRITISH COMEDIANS

"The Goodies" star Tim Brooke-Taylor, 79, died in June.

Eddie Large, 78 died in April.

Bobby Ball, 76, died in October.

SERIAL KILLERS

British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe who murdered 13 women died at 74 after testing positive though no immediate cause of death was given.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.