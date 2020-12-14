Beer industry to deploy patrollers to enforce compliance with COVID-19 rules

This was also being done to ensure patrons wear masks, social distance, and feel safe when visiting taverns, bars, and more.

CAPE TOWN - The beer industry on Monday said that 500 patrollers were being deployed across the country to ensure COVID-19 compliance was in place at liquor outlets.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa to give full details on govt's response to COVID-19 second wave

This was also being done to ensure that patrons wore masks, social distanced, and felt safe when visiting taverns, bars, and more.

During a briefing held on Monday, the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) and other stakeholders relayed that a number of stricter measures were being rolled out to ensure that health and safety regulations were adhered to this festive season and beyond.

The patrollers would work in tandem with the police.

Basa CEO Patricia Pillay said one of the reasons that this was being done was to ensure that they continued trading because the industry simply could not afford to be shut down again.

“Around the country, these 500 patrollers, you will see the visible presence of people walking around going into the taverns, shebeens, and restaurants. And when you see them, please be aware that they will be reporting either the institutions to the license boards etc,” Pillay said.

ALSO READ: EC Premier Mabuyane awaits feedback from national govt on closing beaches

Convener of the Liquor Traders Association of SA, Lucky Ntimane, said that it had introduced training programmes for liquor outlet staff.

“We currently having a programme called tavern compliance focus groups, which seeks to educate liquor traders to ensure they comply with and ensure their patrons are wearing masks and following all protocols,” he said.

Ntimane said that there would be zero tolerance for liquor traders who ignore the rules.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.