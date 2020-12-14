Beer sector cancels sponsorships in bid to avoid COVID-19 super-spreader events

The sector on Monday outlined a number of strict measures that were being rolled out to stop the spread of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - The beer industry has cancelled the sponsorship of all events in the wake of rising COVID-19 infections.

The sector on Monday outlined a number of strict measures that were being rolled out to stop the spread of the virus.

ALSO READ: Beer industry to deploy patrollers to enforce compliance with COVID-19 rules

The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) said that it was trying to avoid super-spreader events.

“It’s the events that you would see the signage of one of our brands. And this is not only in light of what has happened recently in terms of the Rage in Durban. It’s with regards to saying: ‘we don’t encourage gatherings and super-spreader events,'” said Basa CEO Patricia Pillay.



ALSO READ: Your 8-point checklist before travelling abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to give details of a wide range of new restrictions on Monday evening as the country battles a second wave of COVID-19.

Over the weekend, he met with Cabinet to discuss saving lives versus livelihoods.

The address also comes after a meeting of the national command council and the presidential coordinating council.

It’s understood Ramaphosa has also met with the governing party's alliance partners.

The time of the president’s address is set for 8pm.

Additional reporting by Tshidi Madia.

WATCH: Expect faster rise in COVID-19 cases in second wave - Mkhize

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.