Back in the 18 area! Benni McCarthy appointed AmaZulu head coach

McCarthy takes over the head coaching reins at Usuthu following the voluntary stepping down of Ayanda Dlamini.

JOHANNESBURG - AmaZulu Football has announced the appointment of former Bafana Bafana striker, Benni McCarthy, as head coach with immediate effect.

McCarthy takes over the head coaching reins at Usuthu following the voluntary stepping down of Ayanda Dlamini.

His appointment will see interim coach Allan Freese assume the role as his assistant coach.

Having already set a target to finish in the DStv Premiership, AmaZulu president, Sandile Zungu said that the appointment of the former Cape Town City coach was a signal of their intent to do well this season.

“McCarthy comes with the right combination of experience and qualifications we believe will assist us in achieving the goals we have set for ourselves,” said Zungu at a media briefing on Monday.

Heebe!

A historical moment at the club, we welcome a legend in football as the head coach of #AmaZuluFC. Ready to drive the boys to Top 4 this season and beyond. #HebeUsuthu #UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/fNAJNjWZ6G AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) December 14, 2020

“We have been decisive in our objectives and what we want to achieve as a club and as a brand. That is why we sought to secure the right coach at the earliest possible time. I want to thank our new coach and his representatives for ensuring that we were able to come to agreeable terms as soon as we did. He will immediately join the players and get to know them.”

“I would like to thank the president and his leadership for selecting me and the confidence they have expressed in bringing me to the club,” McCarthy said on his appointment.

“The first thing we spoke about was the vision of the club both in the short and long terms. The president and the club did not have to sell me this vision. The fact that they want to not only impact the current squad of players but also the younger players who are still building their careers because I was once a young payer myself and it’s important that we support those players.”

He added: “I’m highly optimistic that we will achieve the goals we have set for ourselves”.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.