Action SA ready for 2021 local elections after IEC finally gives it green light

Its founder and leader Herman Mashaba announced on Sunday that the Independent Electoral Commission had finally given it the green light to register as a political party, which is yet to be gazetted.

JOHANNESBURG - Action SA said it’s ready for the 2021 elections with communities across different wards getting an opportunity to pick their own councillors.

Its founder and leader Herman Mashaba announced on Sunday that the Independent Electoral Commission had finally given it the green light to register as a political party, which is yet to be gazetted.

Last month, the IEC rejected Action SA's appeal of an earlier decision not to allow the entity to register as a political party, it said this was due to similarities between its logo and that of another party as well as the use of the country's flag.

Mashaba launched the party earlier this year after resigning as both Joburg Mayor and a member of the Democratic Alliance.

He said even though his party battled to get registered, its members never stopped working.

“We’ve got 160,000 volunteers throughout the country. So, we are ready to hit the ground running come 2021 and we are confident of winning the three metros in Gauteng; Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.