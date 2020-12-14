7,999 new COVID-19 infections identified across SA

Gauteng still accounts for the biggest portion of these infections followed by the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, with KwaZulu-Natal not far behind.

JOHANNESBURG – One hundred and seventy more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in South Africa - pushing the death toll to 23,276.

The health department said another 7,999 infections were also picked up over the past day, with the country's known number of cases ballooning to almost 860,964.

On the recovery front, 761,011 people have so far recovered.

