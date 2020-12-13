Two ‘dangerous’ prisoners escape Grahamstown Correctional Centre

The Eastern Cape Department of Correctional Services' Nobuntu Gantana said the inmates were serving sentences for rape, aggressive assault and kidnapping.

CAPE TOWN - Two prisoners were on Sunday still at large after escaping from Grahamstown Correctional Centre in Makhanda.

The inmates - 36-year-old Lonwabo Ngqokowana and 37-year-old Zuko Luzuko Lizo Makhanda Gxasheka Sabatha - escaped from custody on Saturday afternoon.

The Eastern Cape Department of Correctional Services' Nobuntu Gantana said the inmates were serving sentences for rape, aggressive assault and kidnapping.

#ECPrisonEscape Pictured below are the men authorities are searching for. LP pic.twitter.com/N1RwbvQ0Cu EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2020

Authorities were probing how exactly they managed to flee.

Gantana urged members of the public to not try and apprehend the men when found, as they are dangerous criminals.

Those who might have seen the pair or have information into their disappearance are urged to contact the nearest police station.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.