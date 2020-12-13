Three buildings gutted in Killarney Gardens fire

Crews are still monitoring the area for any flare ups that may occur. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown

CAPE TOWN - A fire on Saturday destroyed three buildings in Killarney Gardens in Cape Town.

Fire crews responded to the fire at Star Flex Plastics on Saturday night - the blaze was extinguished on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were monitoring the scene by mid-Sunday morning.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service's Jermaine Carelse, said, “In total, 13 firefighting appliances and 52 staff members managed to contain and extinguish the fire by 4am. Crews are still monitoring the area for any flare ups that may occur. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.”

