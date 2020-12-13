SA football fraternity mourning loss of Sundowns’ Motjeka Madisha

The details surrounding the incident are still unclear but it’s understood the accident happened in Kempton Park.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African football fraternity is reeling from the passing of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha who died in a car accident in Kempton Park on Sunday morning.

AFP is reporting that Madisha died after crawling out of a burning car wreckage following an accident.

The 25-year-old star was one of two occupants of a car that went out of control, hit an advertising board and burst into flames in eastern Johannesburg, a club official who requested anonymity told AFP.

"I spoke to someone who arrived at the crash scene soon after the accident and he described a horrific scene with one body burnt beyond recognition," he said.

"Motjeka apparently managed to crawl out of the burning vehicle, but was declared dead by medical personnel at the scene of the accident."

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services’ William Ntladi, said, “The exact cause of the accident is still unknown, but we can confirm that the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a stationary object and the vehicle caught alight.”

The South African Football Players Union said it was heartbroken by Madisha's passing, while Mamelodi Sundowns said it would make an announcement in due course.

The Cape Town City Football Club also weighed in, saying their thoughts were with Sundowns, his friends and his family.

It is with great sadness that we learn the passing of Motjeka Madisha. Our thoughts are with Sundowns, his friends, and his family 💙 pic.twitter.com/UczAEUusWs — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 13, 2020

Orlando Pirates also paid homage to the star - the rival football club said it was saddened by the athlete’s passing.

☠ @orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of footballer Motjeka Madisha.



On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Madisha family.



Rest In Peace.



⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/jkUHn8UFbn — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) December 13, 2020

This is a second loss for Masandawana in a matter of weeks after another defender Anele Ngcongca also passed away in a fatal accident last month.

Ngcongaca was laid to rest in his hometown of Gugulethu this past week.

