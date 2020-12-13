SA cannot afford another hard lockdown – Economist

It’s understood several high-level discussions were taking place this weekend to try and claw back the soaring numbers in other parts of the country too.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is firmly in the throngs of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and speculation is rife government may respond to the trends by implementing tougher restrictions this coming week.

More than 7,800 new cases of COVID-19 were picked up in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing the country's total case load at 852,965.

Over 150 more people have died, placing country's national death toll at 23,106.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared parts of the Eastern Cape as hotspots - introducing stricter measures in Nelson Mandela Bay.

It’s understood several high-level discussions were taking place this weekend to try and claw back the soaring numbers in other parts of the country too.

Concerns have been expressed over the potential impact of December celebrations and the abuse of alcohol on the country's health system.

With the South African economy expected to contract by about 8% this year, there are warnings the country cannot afford another hard lockdown.

Economist Iraj Abedian, said, “We are in a collaborative existence so what we’ve learnt over the past year from South Africa to China and everywhere in between is that unless various holders of society work together, in a coordinated way, we are not going to get our arm around it.”

