Ramaphosa to address nation tomorrow evening

This according to a statement by the Presidency on Sunday evening.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday evening address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings today, Sunday 13 December 2020, of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and a special sitting of Cabinet.

The Presidency said it would announce the time the president will make the address.

This comes as more than 7,800 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the latest 24-hour cycle, pushing the country's total case load to over 852,000.

While 154 more people have died and this has placed the country's national death toll at more than 23,000.

With some restrictions already placed on the Eastern Cape, many are speculating that the president will impose more restrictions on other parts of the country to stop the rapid spread of the virus.

Over recent days, since the announcement that the country is in its second wave, there has been much talk about going back to higher levels of lockdown.

University of the Western Cape virologist professor Burtram Fielding said at this point, it is extremely important to put out public messaging about stopping transmission of the virus.

“Nothing we going to do from a virological viewpoint will stop this virus, we can only slow the transmission.”

Fielding added government was talking about a circuit-breaker lockdown, he said if this was decided on it would not work: “That will not work because people will still be moving. How do you enforce level lockdowns in an informal settlement where people are living less than 1.5 metres apart in different houses? Short-circuiting works overseas in developed countries.”

