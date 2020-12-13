Rage parties: GP health dept pleads with learners, family contacts to quarantine

More than 900 pupils contracted the virus from the recent Rage party in Kwa-Zulu Natal, which was flagged as a super spreader event.

JOHANNESBUG - The Gauteng Health Department on Sunday pleaded with family contacts of matriculants who tested positive for COVID-19 to also go into quarantine.

More than 900 pupils contracted the virus from a single year-end party.

The department says it made progress in its contract tracing efforts to find pupils who may have contracted the virus while attending a recent Rage party in Kwa-Zulu Natal, which was flagged as a super spreader event.

The festival took place from 27 November to 4 December in Ballito, and several other editions of the annual party had since either been cancelled or postponed.

It’s understood more than 1,300 pupils from Johannesburg and Tshwane were in attendance and 1,050 of them had been found through contact tracing measures.

From this figure, 984 pupils tested positive for COVID-19 - that's more than 90% of those who have been found through contact tracing.

With fears that the event may result in an even further spread of the virus, the department is worried some pupils have refused to co-operate with officials.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana, said, “These students had 340 contacts, of which 32 have tested positive. The Gauteng Department of Health continues to plead with learners and their parents to cooperate with health workers who are doing the contact tracing as this is an important process in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.”

