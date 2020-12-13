NC Hawks nab man who impersonated SAPS officer, found 2 illegal firearms

Authorities during a multidisciplinary operation were following up on an armed robbery that occurred along the N14 Highway near Kathu.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks in the Northern Cape have arrested a man after he impersonated a police officer and was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

During the suspect’s arrest, officers recovered a police reflector jacket, handcuffs as well as a blue emergency light.

The Hawks’ Nomthandazo Mnisi said: “It is alleged that a motorist was pulled over by a particular vehicle fitted with emergency blue lights. The victim was then robbed at gunpoint of a large number of cigarettes with an estimated value of R270.”

