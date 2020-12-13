20°C / 22°C
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident

he exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha. Pic: sundownfc.co.za
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha has died in a car accident in Kempton Park.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear, but it’s understood the 25-year-old was travelling with one other person, who also succumbed to their injuries.

Images of the supposed accident scene showed a wrangled car that is also beyond recognition.

The South African Football Players Union on Sunday said it had been left heart broken.

This is a second loss for Masandwana in a matter of weeks after another defender Anele Ngcongca also passed away in a fatal accident.

Ngcongaca was laid to rest in his hometown of Gugulethu this past week.

