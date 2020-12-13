Lotto results: Saturday, 12 December 2020

These are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – These are the winning Lotto numbers for Saturday, 12 December 2020.

Lotto: 8, 12, 19, 37, 43, 47 B: 41

Lotto Plus 1: 20, 27, 38, 41, 42, 49 B: 1

Lotto Plus 2: 11, 13, 27, 37, 40, 42 B: 30

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.