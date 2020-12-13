Limpopo SAPS probe theft case after victim's remains missing from govt mortuary

Magabane was killed in 2018 but her dismembered body was only discovered in February last year in an open veld in Burgersfort after her boyfriend pointed out the scene of the crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are investigating a case of theft after the skeletal remains of Precious Magabane went missing from a government mortuary.

Her family refused to bury her until the rest of her missing body parts were found.

After nearly two years, the family assigned a funeral parlour earlier this week to fetch the remains from the mortuary to proceed with her burial, however on arrival, the undertaker discovered that the remains had gone missing.

The police’s Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police have opened a case to investigate a case of which remains of a victim allegedly went missing in the government mortuary. The circumstances will be further investigated to determine what happened.”

Two men Fraz Cheema and Raza Ali have since been arrested for Magabane’s murder.

