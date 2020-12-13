Is government contemplating tougher COVID-19 restrictions?

Concerns have been expressed over the potential impact of December celebrations and the abuse of alcohol on the country’s health system.

JOHANNESBURG - Questions were on Sunday being asked about whether there will be a tighter lockdown as COVID-19 figures continue to rise dramatically.



Last week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that South Africa was in the middle of a second wave.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared parts of the Eastern Cape as hotspots, introducing stricter measures in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

South Africans enjoying festive season fun when the country is deep in the throes of COVID-19 has had many concerned.

The tourism industry and alcohol traders are worried – as fears mount Ramaphosa will further restrict the sale of alcohol and possibly ban beach visits.

KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape normally see many visiting to enjoy the beaches and officials would need to try to manage the busy period in those provinces.

Additionally, concerns had been raised about super-spreader events, such as raves - leaving many infected with the virus.

However, many of those gatherings have been cancelled.

Economists were in the meantime worried that with growth expected to contract by 8% this year, the country still needed to concentrate on keeping the economy alive.

