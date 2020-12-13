Eskom scraps planned load shedding

Stage two power cuts were rolled out for much of Saturday, and stage one outages were scheduled for Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has scrapped Sunday’s planned load shedding, saying there has been a sufficient recovery of emergency generation reserves.

However, Eskom on Sunday said there had been progress in the replenishment of its reserves overnight and thanked South Africans for their understanding.

The utility's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said, “While this is the case, Eskom would like to remind the public to continue using elecriticy sparingly as the system is still severely under strain. We have just over 8,200 MW on planned maintenance and we have another 10,600 MW of breakdowns.”

South Africans were saddled with rolling power cuts on Saturday after days of warning that the system was constrained.

