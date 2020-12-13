EC Premier Mabuyane closes all beaches in province during festive season

Mabuyane’s spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said provincial government and its municipalities took the decision to close beaches and parks as they pose a great risk of spreading COVID-19 infections.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's tourism sector might suffer another blow as the coastal provinces mull the decision to close beaches during the festive season.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has announced beaches in the province will be closed.

This forms part of the province's safety plan for the holiday period.

He said the decision has been communicated to national government.

“The main purpose is to stop the spread of COVID-19 infections. We have realised that having an open activity in facilities and places poses a huge risk in terms of the beaches and recreational parks that are not controlled.”

