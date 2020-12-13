EC man handed 5 life sentences for rape of 5 children

The 29-year-old attacked the children in October last year while they were on their way to school

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man has been handed five life sentences for raping five school children aged between six and 11.

Khanyisa Xolo was convicted and sentenced this week by the Lady Frere Regional Court.

The 29-year-old attacked the children in October last year while they were on their way to school.

He was arrested after he was identified by the girls who knew him from the village.

Police spokesperson Sibongile Soci said the case against Xolo involving a sixth child was yet to be finalised.

“The bravery of the young girls with their testimony in court is what ensured that the suspect received the five life sentences. The strong partnership between the SAPS and NPA is also applauded.”

