ANC’s integrity commission going after people for no reason, says Maphatsoe

On Saturday, Maphatsoe spent most of the day waiting to engage with the integrity commission in order to give the association’s side on warnings issued to the Deputy Chief Justice.

JOHANNESBURG - uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe on Saturday said the African National Congress (ANC) integrity commission seemed to be acting like a police watchdog - going after people for no valid reason.

He stood by a warning issued to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo cautioning him against pursuing former president Jacob Zuma.

Zondo instructed the commission of inquiry's secretary to file a criminal complaint against Zuma.

The MKMVA said civil arrest could be a possibility.

Maphatsoe said he felt the commission was being used to stop some from expressing their views publicly.

“That people must not express their opinion that are enshrined in the Constitution. They must be afraid to speak because if you speak, you’ll be threatened to appear before the integrity commission.”

On Saturday, the commission spent most of the afternoon with the ANC’s secretary general Ace Magashule.

Outcomes from the meetings were expected to be sent to the party’s top six.

