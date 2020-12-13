A race against time as UK scrambles for workable Brexit agreement
Traders say a Brexit without a trade deal would damage the economies of Europe and send shockwaves through financial markets.
JOHANNESBURG - British and European Union (EU) negotiators have until the end of the day on Sunday to find a last-minute solution to the Brexit impasse between the two countries.
Reports say a deal seems highly unlikely but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen have given the negotiations one last chance.
Negotiators say a deadlock remains over fishing rights and EU demands for Britain to face the consequences - if in the future - it diverges from the bloc's rules.
Johnson must decide whether the deal on offer is worth taking.
If not, there will be heightened restrictions when crossing borders - with supply chains thrown into chaos.
Already, British stocks have fallen - along with euro zone government bond yields and the sterling.
And this all comes as the British and EU economies face the effects of a second wave of COVID-19.