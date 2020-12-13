7,800 new cases recorded, 153 more COVID deaths in SA in past 24hrs

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa on Saturday recorded more than 7,800 new cases of COVID-19, affirming fears that the country was dealing with a resurgence of the virus.

The last update from the National Health Department placed the country's total case load at 852,965.

Gauteng accounts for more than a quarter of South Africa's known infections, however were are serious concerns around the Eastern Cape, which recorded the more deaths than any other province.

Almost 5,400 people in that region have now succumbed to the virus - 97 of them in the past 24 hours alone.

As of today, total of 852 965 #COVID19 cases have been reported with 7 882 new cases identified.A total of 5 819 755 tests have been completed with 40 211 new tests conducted.Regrettably, 154 more deaths this brings the total to 23 106 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 760 118. pic.twitter.com/Zkrar5fcM1 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 12, 2020

Officials from the Health Department made several visits to the region, which is being plagued by an ailing health system compounded by overstretched staff, who are struggling to keep up with demand for adequate care.

The Health Department has also reported over 150 more people have died from COVID-19 in the past day - pushing the national death toll to 23,106.

