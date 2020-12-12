Will South Africa spend December in the dark?

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said this weekend's load shedding is a result of the shortage of capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Saturday implemented stage 2 load shedding, which was expected to last until 11pm that night.

The power utility made the announcement on Friday night after a two-day warning that its generation system was severely constrained.

The state-owned utility said it needed to replenish depleted emergency generation reserves for the coming week.

This is the first time it has implemented the planned power cuts in December, with concerns the country will have to grapple with power cuts this festive season.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said load shedding would be repeated on Sunday.

“This load shedding has been caused by the shortage of capacity; in addition to the 7,500 MW of capacity that is out on planned maintenance. We have 10,500 MW that is out on planned maintenance.”

In a statement on Friday night, the utility said that it had had a "large number of unforeseen breakdowns from the aging, unreliable plants over the past few days".

In addition, Eskom explained that it had taken two generation units at the Kendall power station offline in compliance with environmental legislation and that four units had been taken offline at the Camden power station to conserve the integrity of the ash dam facility.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.