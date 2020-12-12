Over 200 COVID deaths reported in SA in the last 24 hours

his increases the number of known deaths in South Africa to nearly 23,000.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19-related fatalities, with 205 recorded in the past 24 hours.

This increases the number of known deaths in South Africa to nearly 23,000.

The Health Department recorded 8,319 new cases over the last day - pushing the number of identified infections to about 845,000 since the start of the outbreak in March.

Gauteng accounts for the lion’s share of these cases, followed by the Western Cape and then the Eastern Cape.

On the recovery front, more than 758,000 people have recovered so far.

As of today, a total of 845 083 #COVID19 cases have been reported with 8 319 new cases identified since the last report. Gauteng 20, Kwa-Zulu Natal 20, Limpopo 2, Northern Cape 15 and Western Cape 42. This brings the total deaths to 22 952.Our recoveries now stand at 758 373. pic.twitter.com/eCy0aXsc63 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 11, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.