Mthatha Hawks official charged for allegedly raping former girlfriend

Michael Zonke is said to have visited the woman earlier this week at her home where he is accused of raping her.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape Hawks official is facing criminal charges related to the alleged sexual violation of his former girlfriend.

Michael Zonke is said to have visited the woman earlier this week at her home where he is accused of raping her.

Police watchdog Ipid is now looking into the matter.

According to the body, Zonke was on the run for days before he was apprehended on Thursday.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said: “It is alleged that on the night of 7 December 2020, constable Zonke uninvited visited his former girlfriend at Sibangweni Village in Libode in the Eastern Cape and raped her. The victim reported the case to the police who then activated us.”

The 35-year-old suspect appeared in the Mthatha Magistrates' Court where the matter has been remanded to next Thursday for a formal bail application.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.