Matrics won’t rewrite leaked Maths, Physical Science papers - DBE

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Saturday announced that there will be no rewrite of the leaked Maths Paper 2 and Physical Science Paper 2 matric exams.

The rewrites were scheduled for 15 and 17 December respectively.

In a statement, the Council of Education said it agreed that the matric class of 2020 had been confronted by many challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and it would be unfair to subject them to further uncertainties.

The council, however, said that it was concerned that the court ruling did not address the credibility, fairness and integrity of the matric exams, due to the leaked papers.

Earlier on Saturday, the South African Democratic Teacher’s Union (Sadtu) said quality assurance body, Umalusi, must abide by the ruling of the High Court in Pretoria and declare the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations credible.

Sadtu’s Nomusa Cembi said they must abide by the judgment which declared the rewrite unlawful and irregular.

Meanwhile, the Department of Basic Education said next week's proposed rewrite of the leaked Maths and Physical Science exams are off the table.

The department said it would now focus on the next phase in the administration of the exams, including final preparations for the full-scale marking.

