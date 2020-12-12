Matric exam leak: Will Umalusi certify 2020 National Senior Certificate exams?

On Friday, Judge Norman Davis ruled that what the education department did was unlawful and irregular.

JOHANNESBURG - While the High Court in Pretoria has set aside the Basic Education Department's decision to rewrite two matric exam papers after separate leaks, it remains to be seen whether quality assurer Umalusi will certify the 2020 National Senior Certificate exams.

Several applicants including South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and AfriForum took the department to court, challenging its decision to rewrite the maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 exams.

The papers were leaked last month, and investigations are still ongoing.

Matriculants around the country celebrated after the High Court in stopped the Basic Education Department's plans to rewrite the leaked exam papers.

In its court papers, Umalusi argued a rewrite was the only option to ensure the marks of matriculants were credible as it found the leaked papers to be irrevocably compromised.

Lawyer at AfriForum Willie Spies said, “What may still be an issue is the decision of Umalusi as to whether or not they’ll certify the examinations.”

Student body Congress of South African Students (Cosas) also welcomed the ruling, saying it was a victory for matriculants who did not cheat in the final exams.

