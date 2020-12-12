Lotto PowerBall results: Friday, 11 December
Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 11 December 2020.
JOHANNESBURG - Have you checked your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results?
PowerBall: 13, 18, 25, 36, 49 + B: 19
PowerBall plus: 2, 6, 13, 21, 34 + B: 14
PowerBall & PowerBallPLUS estimated jackpots:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 11, 2020
PB: R18 Million
PBP: R8 Million for 15/12/20!#PhandaPushaPlay Now https://t.co/C9BdmE39GK pic.twitter.com/gkOCkCtc4m
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 11/12/20— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 11, 2020
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/uPqH9DHzZK
