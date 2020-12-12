Lotto PowerBall results: Friday, 11 December

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 11 December 2020.

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 11 December 2020.

PowerBall: 13, 18, 25, 36, 49 + B: 19

PowerBall plus: 2, 6, 13, 21, 34 + B: 14

Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS​ draw on 11/12/20

Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS​ draw on 11/12/20

