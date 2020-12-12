Eskom reduces load shedding to stage 1 on Sunday
The power utility said Sunday's bout of load shedding will run from 6 am until 11 pm.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced it will be reducing load shedding to stage 1 on Sunday as there has been a recovery in generation reserves, however, stage 2 power cuts will continue as planned until 11 pm on Saturday.
The power utility said Sunday's bout of load shedding will run from 6 am until 11 pm.
South Africans have been saddled with the rolling power cuts this weekend after days of warning that the system is constrained.
#PowerAlert 1Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 12, 2020
Eskom to reduce loadshedding to Stage 1 starting at 06:00 tomorrow until 23:00@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/7XDh3ARu5P