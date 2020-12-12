Eskom reduces load shedding to stage 1 on Sunday

The power utility said Sunday's bout of load shedding will run from 6 am until 11 pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced it will be reducing load shedding to stage 1 on Sunday as there has been a recovery in generation reserves, however, stage 2 power cuts will continue as planned until 11 pm on Saturday.

South Africans have been saddled with the rolling power cuts this weekend after days of warning that the system is constrained.

