DA warns against closing beaches ahead of Ramaphosa's rumoured address

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has warned against the closure of the country’s beaches as South Africa heads towards its festive season peak.

This comes amidst speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the closure of beaches on Sunday evening.

The DA’s shadow minister of tourism Manny de Frietas said while it understood government was considering this recommendation from the national coronavirus command council, it would “decimate” the tourism industry

In a statement released on Saturday, he said this would not only bury tourism but affect the travel and accommodation sectors which also benefit from people flocking to the country’s beaches.

De Frietas has suggested government leave beaches open and ensure there is social distancing.

