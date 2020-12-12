COVID a hard global lesson in need for quality healthcare for all, says Mkhize

The minster was speaking at the virtual commemoration of Universal Health Coverage Day, which calls for healthcare systems that protect everyone.

JOHANNESBURG - With South Africa grappling a second wave of COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday reiterated the need for access to adequate healthcare for all.

Mkhize said COVID-19 had been a hard global lesson in the need for quality healthcare.

The South African government is in its final stages of implementing South Africa's national health insurance, which will provide citizens the right to access comprehensive healthcare services free of charge at accredited health facilities.

Mkhize says despite delays caused by the coronavirus lockdown, government was making steady progress.

“Despite our efforts not to be diverted, the pandemic has made its impact felt. However, as government we remain resilient not to shift goal posts and to stick to the plan. For the sake of our people, who’s constitutional rights for quality care can never be compromised.”

