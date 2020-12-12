Come forward or face the music, Gordhan warns co’s in dodgy dealings with SOEs

He was speaking at the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) announcement on the settlement with Swiss company ABB.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has warned any companies who entered into dodgy dealings with state-owned industries to come forward or face a harsher punishment.

R1.56 billion will be paid back to Eskom from a bogus deal.

The company was contracted to provide the state-owned utility with controls and instrumental work for the Kusile Power Station for R2.2 billion but the price of the project was overstated.

The SIU said they were able to open an investigation into the case because of ABB’s voluntary disclosure.

Gordhan says it’s better for companies to come forward: “Now is the time for you to approach the SIU and other agencies and make a voluntary disclosure because the consequences if you don’t will be at some stage or the other, your role will be identified and described and either through civil claims or criminal charges, you will indeed face the music.”

