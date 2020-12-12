ANC’s integrity commission biased, says ANCYL in FS

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is this weekend appearing before the party’s body of elders.

JOHANNEBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule’s supporters on Saturday said the ANC’s integrity commission was biased.

Magashule is this weekend appearing before the party’s body of elders, set up to ensure that members and leaders carry themselves in a manner consistent with the party’s values and principles.



The political heavyweight was arrested in October and appeared in court in Bloemfontein on 21 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering - charges which stemmed from his time as premier of the Free State.

But his supporters, some of whom are from his home province, said they wanted the ANC and the commission to know how they feel – even if Magashule volunteered to appear before it.

ANC Youth League member from the Free State, Regan Booysen, said they had a message for the party’s stalwarts.

“We want to remind them that they are biased. There are many people who have been mentioned on corruption but most of them have never been caught.

Booysen says the integrity commission should remember its role in the ANC.

“We must also remind them that they are not a constitutional factor. They can’t make any constitutional decisions.”

Eyewitness News understands several other members have been called to appear and explain themselves.

Meanwhile, The Congress of the People (Cope) slammed the ANC and its president Cyril Ramaphosa, saying the appearance of Magashule before the integrity commission was an attempt to fool South Africans.

Cope’s spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the ANC was only interested in itself.

“The country comes second. How many ANC leaders appeared before the committee – and all of them showed the committee and the NEC the middle finger. Ace Magashule is also going to show the integrity committee the middle finger.”

