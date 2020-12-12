ANC integrity commission postpones meeting with Maphatsoe over warning to Zondo

The session was expected to take place on Saturday afternoon, Maphatsoe was hauled before the ANC’s integrity commission over comments made regarding the state capture commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) integrity commission has postponed its meeting with uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe.

Following its November national executive committee meeting, the MKMVA warned chair of the commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo against going after former President Jacob Zuma.

Maphatsoe told Eyewitness News at the time that going after Zuma would be “unwise and ill-advised.”

This after Zondo requested the commission’s secretary to lay a criminal complaint against Zuma.

Mapahtsoe questioned being called to account for the association’s views, saying there was nothing wrong with giving out advice.

He said the commission postponed its meeting with him: “And I was ready to respond. I kept on logging in and they told me they were rescheduling for a meeting.”

Meanwhile, there's still no word about what is being discussed between the integrity commission with ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

The former Free State Premier appeared before the body earlier on Saturday in relation to his corruption case.

He's facing 21 counts of fraud, graft and money laundering.

