Zwane again denies he was behind advance payment made in FS housing project

Several former officials told the commission that Mosebenzi Zwane came up with the idea and that the scheme was used to pay suppliers who were handpicked by the former MEC.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State MEC Mosebenzi Zwane on Friday again denied at the state capture commission that he proposed an advance payment scheme that led to a R1 billion fund for housing being spent, even though the houses were not built.

Several former officials told the commission that Zwane came up with the idea and that the scheme was used to pay suppliers who were handpicked by the former MEC.

But building materials were never delivered.

ALSO READ: Mosebenzi Zwane continues to shift blame at state capture inquiry

Zwane was back at the commission to conclude his testimony on the housing project.

“I asked the question that why we can’t help the contractors with the material as that would actually enable us to do what we were supposed to do [and] deal with the problem that had been raised earlier on by the minister,” he said.

At the same time, Zwane also denied that he threatened then-Free State Human Settlements HOD, Mpho Mokoena, if he refused to implement the advance payment scheme for the housing project.

“He said expressly that you used an expression in Sesotho saying that he will walk next to his shoes, meaning he would remain poor. Do you recall that?” asked the commission’s evidence leader, Advocate Paul Pretorius.

“No chair,” Zwane said in response.

WATCH: State capture commission proceedings

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.