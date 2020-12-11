Zulu: Over 11 million people received special COVID grants worth R15.5 billion

Minister Lindiwe Zulu is on Friday giving an update on - among other issues - the implementation of the special COVID-19 social relief of distress grant, as well as food relief rolled out over the lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said to date, more than 11 million beneficiaries have received social grants to the tune of R15,5 billion.

“Since the declaration of the state of national disaster in March, Sassa has continued with the normal business of paying social grants without any major interruptions, including the implementation of the six months top up that were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April.”

Zulu says she's relieved the grant will be extended.

“We are pleased with the government’s decision to extend the provision of the grant for a further three months until January 2021. Of the 9.5 million applications processed in November, over 6.9 million applications were approved and are already paying.”

WATCH LIVE: Zulu gives update on COVID-19 Social Relief measures

