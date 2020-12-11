‘Zola Tsotsi wanted to get rid of me’, Koko tells Zondo Commission

Matshela Koko was back at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday where he again testified about the suspension of executives, including him.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko on Friday said that then-board chairperson Zola Tsotsi wanted to get rid of him at all costs and he had included his name in the list of executives to be suspended.

Koko was back at the state capture commission of inquiry where he again testified about the suspension of executives, including him.

ALSO READ: 'The Molefe-Matshela effect': Koko brags about Eskom performance during his term

He said that he did not challenge his suspension because he was told that as the head of commercial, he was also responsible for load shedding, which was tantamount to treason.

Koko denied knowing about the suspensions before they happened.

“The only reason that Mr Tsotsi, I think and that’s my thinking, between now and then he did not mention other executives, it’s because he wanted to force my name at all costs because he wanted to get rid of me because of how I responded to him,” he said.

WATCH: State capture commission proceedings

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.