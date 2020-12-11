Zambia football coach Sredojevic appears in court over sexual harassment claims

In statement, the NPA say that a woman was allegedly assaulted on Monday 07 December during the Cosafa Games in Port Elizabeth.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that Zambian national football team coach, Milutin Sredojevic (51), appeared at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on sexual assault charges on Friday.

In a statement, the NPA said that a woman was allegedly assaulted on Monday, 7 December during the Cosafa Games in Port Elizabeth.

“A 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee,” it read.



“He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts. It is alleged that the lady complained to her boss, who in turned warned Sredojevic not to do it again.

"Later on that day, the lady went to deliver coffee again at the same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks.”

Sredojevic was granted R10,000 bail and his next court appearance will be on 25 February 2021.

