Worcester foster father handed 50 years jail sentence for rape of 2 girls

CAPE TOWN - A Worcester foster father will spend the next 50 years behind bars for the rape of two girls.

The regional court convicted Charles Stevens on Thursday. He was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for raping the girls, aged 11 and 12, in March 2018.

The sentences are expected to run concurrently.

The girls, who are cousins, were placed in the care of Stevens and his wife after they were removed from their biological parents due to neglect, among others.

Stevens’ wife was not aware of the abuse, which occurred on several occasions over a one-month period as she was asleep.

The court also heard how he threatened the girls and promised them sweets and money in exchange for their silence.

The abuse came to light when one of them fell ill at school and was taken to a clinic. She then reported the abuse to a healthcare worker.

As part of the investigation, the second girl was also interviewed by police.

Stevens had been in custody since his arrest in 2018.

