With system constrained, Eskom urges South Africans to reduce electricity usage
The utility said that its system was severely constrained, with capacity shortage being caused by the loss of multiple generation units and high load losses.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is urging members of the public to reduce the usage of electricity to help reduce the risk of load shedding.
The utility said that its system was severely constrained, with capacity shortage being caused by the loss of multiple generation units and high load losses.
#PowerAlert 1Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 11, 2020
Eskom request the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the system is severely constrained, with a high probability of loadshedding pic.twitter.com/knDFZKxlPc