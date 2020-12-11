Umalusi 'disappointed' by court ruling on matric exam rewrites

In a statement on Friday, Umalusi said that it respected the judgment and would continue to support and work together with the relevant structures in the ongoing investigations into the paper leaks.

JOHANNESBURG - Quality assurance body, Umalusi, on Friday said that it was disappointed by the High Court in Pretoria’s ruling to set aside the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) decision to undertake a national rewrite of two leaked exam papers.

In a statement, Umalusi said that it respected the judgment and would continue to support and work together with the relevant structures in the ongoing investigations into the paper leaks.

“In the meantime, Umalusi will continue to support and work in collaboration with the relevant structures in the ongoing investigations into the leakage of the two papers,” the statement read.

The body said that it could not at this stage pre-empt the outcome of its own processes regarding the approval of the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

Meanwhile, AfriForum in a statement urged the DBE to focus on arresting those behind the matric exam leaks to ensure the integrity of the NSC exams was upheld.

“AfriForum welcomes the court ruling and regards it not only as a victory for the almost 400,000 matrics who would be disadvantaged by Minister Motshekga's decision but also as a victory against the department's unfair, arbitrary and unilateral decision in this regard,” said AfriForum’s adviser on education rights, Natasha Venter.

"We now urge the department to focus on apprehending the guilty parties in order to ensure that the integrity of the examination is above suspicion," she added.

