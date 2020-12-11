'There’s nothing I can say': Magashule mum on whether he’ll step down

Ace Magashule has been under pressure to “step aside” after he was charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule on Thursday declined to say for sure whether he would step down if asked to do so by the party’s integrity commission.

Instead, Magashule emphasised the need to allow what he calls the ANC processes to unfold.

During a media briefing following the last national executive committee meeting of the year, Magashule was praised by party spokesperson Pule Mabe for being brave enough to volunteer himself to the ANC’s integrity commission.

He has refused; however, the ANC has reaffirmed its commitment to resolutions taken at the 2017 conference.

Magashule was set to meet with the party’s integrity commission on Saturday.

He refused to divulge any other information about the session, including how he planned to plead his case before the structure made up of party veterans.

“There’s nothing I can say … I don’t want to pre-judge or pre-empt what they’re going to say.”

On the question of stepping down – he refused to budge. While he had previously been defiant, he now says its for the organisation to navigate.

When asked by Eyewitness News if he would recuse himself from the discussion on the outcomes, he said it would be up to his colleagues.

“Let’s leave it to the ANC and the national officials to decide.”

The party’s top six were expected to deal with the outcome and then share them with various upper structures of the party.

