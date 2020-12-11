SA urged to drink responsibly to allow hospitals to cope with COVID-19 cases

Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said that as COVID-19 infections continued to rise, hospitals were filling up and alcohol abuse was a major concern for the weeks ahead.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - As the country enters the festive season, South Africans are being urged to drink responsibly so that hospital resources can be available for COVID-19 patients.

This week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the country had officially entered the second wave of the coronavirus.

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape have been identified as key drivers of the resurgence.



"When it comes to the use of alcohol in the weeks ahead, we want to ask people to please be responsible as our emergency rooms and ICUs are struggling to hold up and making space for alcohol-related trauma cases might be very difficult in the weeks ahead."

South Africa recorded more than 8,000 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Gauteng still accounts for the lion's share of these cases, followed by the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

