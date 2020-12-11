SABC 'urgently' dealing with TV licence website hack

The corporation called on people not to leave their personal details on the website in the meantime.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) TV licence website has been hacked.

The public broadcaster on Thursday said it was aware of the breach and was dealing with the hack as a matter of urgency: "We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused."

The corporation called on people not to leave their personal details on the website in the meantime.

"This problem has been prioritised and being dealt with the urgency it deserves by the Corporation’s Media and Technology Infrastructure division," the SABC said in a statement.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.